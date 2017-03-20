Boston Bruins Bruins' weekly 3 Stars: Pastrnak joins Marchand in 30-goal club

Before Brad Marchand began his hot streak at the start of 2017, David Pastrnak was the one carrying the Bruins' offense at a time where it was struggling to score goals. When Marchand began his hot streak at the start of the new year, Pastrnak was in the midst a career-long goal drought of 17 games from mid-December to late-January.

