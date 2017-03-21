Boston Bruins Bruins fall 3-2 to Senators in third straight loss
Kyle Turris scored twice and Craig Anderson made 33 saves as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak. Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, who moved six points ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with their first win since March 11. Tom Pyatt also scored for Ottawa, which never trailed and went up for good on Turris' goal 4:04 into the third period.
