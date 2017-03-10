Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand Hits 70-...

Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand Hits 70-Point Mark

Boston Bruins forward hit the 70-point mark on Wednesday. That makes him the first Bruin to get there since Marc Savard did it in the 2008-09 season.

Chicago, IL

