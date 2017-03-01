Adam McQuaid expected to play Monday ...

Adam McQuaid expected to play Monday despite receiving 25 stitches on neck in freak accident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MassLive.com

Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The 30-year-old blueliner was involved in a freak accident during the Bruins' home game against the New Jersey Devils, taking a skate blade to the neck and leaving the contest late in the third period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Sat HappyPhaarts 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC