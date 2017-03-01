Adam McQuaid expected to play Monday despite receiving 25 stitches on neck in freak accident

Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The 30-year-old blueliner was involved in a freak accident during the Bruins' home game against the New Jersey Devils, taking a skate blade to the neck and leaving the contest late in the third period.

