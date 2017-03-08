Adam McQuaid cleared to play after having stitches close neck wound

Adam Mc Quaid #54 of the Boston Bruins will be in the lineup during clash with the Ottawa Senators despite neck wound "They didn't blow the whistle, and [play] was still going on in an obviously important part of the game". McQuaid dropped his stick and glove, but with the Bruins preserving a 3-2 lead, he kept skating and finished his shift.

