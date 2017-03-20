2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Los Angeles ...

2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Los Angeles acquires Jerome Iginla from Avalanche

Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Per Darren Dreger of TSN, the Kings have acquired Jarome Iginla from Colorado for a conditional draft pick, pending the trade call: The Avalanche will retain half of Iginla's salary, to the tune of just under $600K.

Chicago, IL

