Video: NHL Official Delivers Incredible Penalty Call Sunday

22 hrs ago

The life of an NHL official isn't a glamorous one, as referees have to dodge flying pucks and fists during the course of their duties, but Wes McCauley made quite an impression with an incredible penalty call on Sunday night in Boston. During a game between the Bruins and the Canadiens, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw and Bruins defenseman Torey Krug got into a fight, and McCauley skated to center ice to dish out the penalties.

Chicago, IL

