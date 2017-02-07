Tuukka Rask becomes minority owner of Finnish team Ilves Tampere

The Tampere Lynx, or 'Ilves Tampere,' are a team in the Finnish Liiga, or the top level of hockey in Finland. Tampere is a really cool city about two hours north of Helsinki; it is home to the Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as Ilves and Tappara, two teams in the Liiga.

