Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins - Game #50 Preview & Projected Lines

NOVEMBER 21 : Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the TD Garden on November 21, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. - Is this the most important Leafs game since late in the 2013-14 season, when the 18-wheeler was teetering over the cliff's edge with the team's playoff hopes hanging in the balance? By this point of the 2014-15 season, Randy Carlyle was about to be fired, and the team was in tank mode a year later in 2015-16.

