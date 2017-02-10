Torey Krug and Andrew Shaw fight early in the first
If you remember the last time the Bruins and Canadiens play, Torey Krug laid out Andrew Shaw on a hit that Bruins fans thought was great and Canadiens fans thought was dirty. Pretty good scrap there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC