Thanks for the Memories: Highlights from Claude Julien's Bruins coaching career

When the Bruins fired Claude Julien this morning, he was the Bruins' winningest coach of all time, the current longest-tenured NHL coach, and three games from 1,000 games coached. Julien had some amazing career highlights as a member of the Bruins' coaching staff; we can get into whether or not his firing was a legitimate solution to the team's current woes elsewhere but for now, let's celebrate some of the high points of his Bruins career.

