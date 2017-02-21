Standings update: Bruins could rise, sink fast in close race
With somewhere around 20-22 games left in the regular season, give or take for a few teams, the Atlantic division race is closer than anyone could have ever expected. Just four points separate the Bruins from the top spot in the division and yet, they still sit outside of the playoff structure.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
