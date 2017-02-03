Should NHL referees be able to curse ...

Should NHL referees be able to curse at coaches, players?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, left, disputes a call with Kerry Fraser during a game in 2007. The debate was re-opened last week when NHL referee Frederick L'Ecuyer was caught swearing at a yet-to-be identified player with an open microphone on during a Nashville Predators-Columbus Blue Jackets game on Jan. 26. By definition, a referee in all sports is considered professional and unbiased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 28 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC