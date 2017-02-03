Should NHL referees be able to curse at coaches, players?

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, left, disputes a call with Kerry Fraser during a game in 2007. The debate was re-opened last week when NHL referee Frederick L'Ecuyer was caught swearing at a yet-to-be identified player with an open microphone on during a Nashville Predators-Columbus Blue Jackets game on Jan. 26. By definition, a referee in all sports is considered professional and unbiased.

