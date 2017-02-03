Should NHL referees be able to curse at coaches, players?
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, left, disputes a call with Kerry Fraser during a game in 2007. The debate was re-opened last week when NHL referee Frederick L'Ecuyer was caught swearing at a yet-to-be identified player with an open microphone on during a Nashville Predators-Columbus Blue Jackets game on Jan. 26. By definition, a referee in all sports is considered professional and unbiased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC