SCOC Midseason Report Cards: Dominic ...

SCOC Midseason Report Cards: Dominic Moore

20 hrs ago

Dominic Moore entered his time as a Bruin with basically no expectations as a fourth line player, and it's safe to say he exceeded them. Moore plays a reasonably no frills, speedy but safe style of hockey that, in the early part of the season, was just as big a part of keeping Boston in games as the first line was, putting up quite a bit of points to begin the year, and then tapering off to help shore up the defense as the top six finally stabilized.

Chicago, IL

