Rask gets shutout; interim Cassidy 3-0 after Bruins' 4-0 win
Tuukka Rask posted his first career regular-season home win over Montreal by making 25 saves for his sixth shutout, 39-year-old Zdeno Chara had an impressive move on his short-handed goal and the Boston Bruins improved to 3-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 4-0 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday night. Adam McQuaid, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano also scored for Boston, which won for the sixth time in eight games.
