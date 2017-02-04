Predators activate Josi from IR, assi...

Predators activate Josi from IR, assign Ribeiro to AHL

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Nashville Predators announced on Saturday afternoon that veteran forward Mike Ribeiro has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, just one day after the team placed him on waivers after he had been a healthy scratch the past three games and requested a trade from the team. While Ribeiro is on his way to the AHL, the Predators are getting one of their top defenseman back after activating Roman Josi from injured reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 28 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC