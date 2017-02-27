P-Bruins Blank Thunderbirds for Fourt...

P-Bruins Blank Thunderbirds for Fourth Straight Victory

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Providence, RI The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 3-0 to wrap up their month of February games. The P-Bruins got goals from Joe Morrow, Matt Grzelcyk and Colton Hargrove while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

