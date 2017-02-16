NHL Power Rankings: The Bruce is loose
Got to love the drama in the Atlantic Division! The Boston Bruins have looked like a new new under interim Bruce Cassidy and have jumped back into the top 15 of the NHL Power Rankings. The bad news is their former coach Claude Julien is the new boss behind Montreal's bench after Michel Therrien was let go this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC