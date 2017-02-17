Marchand's OT goal helps Bruins beat ...

Marchand's OT goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1

14 hrs ago

Brad Marchand scored on a breakaway with 2:24 left in overtime and the Boston Bruins picked up where they left off before their six-day bye with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Ryan Spooner also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 4-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

