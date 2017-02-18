Julien vows to revitalize Habs
Claude Julien says his first goal as the new Montreal Canadiens coach will be to "create some pride" in the slumping club as he returns behind the bench. But Julien, who was hired Tuesday to replace Michel Therrien, said he plans to "fix and tweak" the team's play, rather than make drastic changes, to guide it back to winning ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC