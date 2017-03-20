Jaroslav Halak a high-risk, higher-reward gamble for Bruins

Jaroslav Halak is the latest name to be linked to the Boston Bruins , in a move that doesn't so much come out of left field as step straight off the What The Hell Express from Weird City. The ex-Hab and sometime Islander has experienced one of the most vertical falls from grace seen by NHL goalies in a few years...one matched arguably only by his predecessor at the Isles, Rick DiPietro .

