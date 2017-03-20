Jaroslav Halak a high-risk, higher-reward gamble for Bruins
Jaroslav Halak is the latest name to be linked to the Boston Bruins , in a move that doesn't so much come out of left field as step straight off the What The Hell Express from Weird City. The ex-Hab and sometime Islander has experienced one of the most vertical falls from grace seen by NHL goalies in a few years...one matched arguably only by his predecessor at the Isles, Rick DiPietro .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC