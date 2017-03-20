Jaroslav Halak a high-risk, higher-re...

Jaroslav Halak a high-risk, higher-reward gamble for Bruins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Jaroslav Halak is the latest name to be linked to the Boston Bruins , in a move that doesn't so much come out of left field as step straight off the What The Hell Express from Weird City. The ex-Hab and sometime Islander has experienced one of the most vertical falls from grace seen by NHL goalies in a few years...one matched arguably only by his predecessor at the Isles, Rick DiPietro .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC