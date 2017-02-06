James Reimer rare among NHL's quality backup goaltenders this season
James Reimer is something of a rarity in the NHL this year, a backup who can not only play regularly but provide about the same quality of goaltending as the starter. Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer during NHL hockey action, in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC