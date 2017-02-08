Harris: Bruce Cassidy hoping for better results with Bruins in second chance as NHL coach
General manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday he hoped the "new voice" of Bruce Cassidy might help jump-start the Bruins as they tackle the longshot challenge of returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs two months from now. Well, talking to reporters on his first full day as B's interim coach yesterday, the 51-year-old Cassidy was articulate, insightful and interesting.
