Habs open practice draws big crowd at Bell Centre
The Montreal Canadiens held their annual open practice at the Bell Centre in front of at least 15,000 fans who got the chance to catch a glimpse at the team's latest addition, head coach Claude Julien. Habs fan Silvio Ursino thought former head coach Michel Therrien did a good job, but believes Julien, who won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, to be superior.
