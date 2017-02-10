Frank Vatrano scores goal in Boston Bruins' game against Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Bruins winger and East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano helped his team pour it on against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night, scoring his eighth goal of the season to give Boston a 4-0 lead over its archrival.

