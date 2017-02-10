Frank Vatrano scores goal in Boston Bruins' game against Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Bruins winger and East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano helped his team pour it on against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night, scoring his eighth goal of the season to give Boston a 4-0 lead over its archrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC