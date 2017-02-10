East Longmeadow's Frank Vatrano plays floor hockey with seniors at Burlington Council on Aging
Boston Bruins Frank Vatrano and Joe Morrow paid a visit to the Burlington Council on Aging this week for a round of floor hockey. Former Bruins strength and conditioning coach John Whitesides also attended, leading the seniors through some exercises before they split up into teams for the game.
