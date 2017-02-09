David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Sha...

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Sharks, 6-3

14 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

David Pastrnak scored two power-play goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy's coaching debut Thursday night. Cassidy was named Boston's interim coach after longtime bench boss Claude Julien was fired Tuesday.

