Claude Julien, new Canadiens coach, on Bruins firing: ' I...
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien stands in the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC