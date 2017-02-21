Canadiens Julien happy to coach his 1...

Canadiens Julien happy to coach his 1,000 games where his career started

Read more: Cape Breton Post

Claude Julien joined the Montreal Canadiens just in time to reach a major milestone by coaching his 1,000th career NHL game. The 14-year veteran was set to hit the milestone when the Canadiens hosted to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, only three games after he was brought back for a second stint in Montreal last week after spending 10 years behind the Boston Bruins bench.

Chicago, IL

