Bruins Owners Wrong to Fire Claude Julien

When Patriots fans woke up this morning ready to head out to the streets of Boston for the Super Bowl parade, Bruins fans woke up feeling ready to riot when they heard that Claude Julien had been fired by Cam Neely and Don Sweeney. Julien, now formerly the longest tenured coach in the NHL, had been sitting on the hot seat for the better part of two seasons, and after an exhausting loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, ownership believed it was his time.

