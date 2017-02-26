Bruins' offensive resurgence continues with six-goal game against Stars
They were winners for the fifth time in their past six games on Sunday afternoon with a rather convincing 6-3 win over a Dallas Stars team that watched whatever remained of its playoff chances completely crumble in defeat. Leading the way for the Bruins was trio of Brad Marchand , Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak as they combined for three goals and six assists in the win.
