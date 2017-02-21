Bruins notebook: Peter Cehlarik bounces back nicely from poor game
With just 40 North American games under his belt down in Providence, the 21-year-old Cehlarik was dropped into a top-six role with the Bruins and, in his first three games, he didn't look a bit out of place. Cehlarik, the B's third round pick in 2013 , showed a hockey IQ and the type of vision that allowed new linemates David Krejci and David Pastrnak to do their thing.
