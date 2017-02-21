Bruins' mindless Julien penny-pinching can perfectly backfire

In what world would a team allow its just-fired, universally respected coach to be hired within a week by not only a blood rival, but one that it could very well meet in the playoffs? In the world of Jeremy Jacob$, the Boston owner who allowed Claude Julien to skip to Montreal so the B's wouldn't be on the hook for the approximately $1.5 million due on his contract for this season. And that $1.5M? Wouldn't that be less than the value of a single home playoff gate? Please don't suggest that the Bruins granted Julien permission to go to the Habs because of their respect for him.

