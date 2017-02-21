Bruins at Ducks: Projected Lines
Bernier was pulled last night after allowing three goals on six shots in the first period against Arizona, though mercifully he was allowed to finish the period. We should expect him to start again since Gibson unexpectedly played most of the game.
Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
