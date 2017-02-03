Brad Marchand among NHL's LGBTQ ambas...

Brad Marchand among NHL's LGBTQ ambassadors

21 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Bruising, all-star forward Brad Marchand has been named one of 30 NHL ambassadors for LGBTQ project, You Can Play. The Hammonds Plains native is the Boston Bruins' representative for the project, which has one player from each team who will promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the sport, according to NHL.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

