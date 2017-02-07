Boston's firing moves Blackhawks' coach up the tenure list
With the Boston Bruins firing Claude Julien on Tuesday, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is now the longest tenured coach in the NHL. Told of that fact after his team practiced at Johnny's IceHouse West, a laughing Quenneville said: "Well, I don't know if we should talk about that."
