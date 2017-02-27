Boston misses out on Kevin Shattenkirk as he goes to Washington
The news broke tonight that Kevin Shattenkirk would be coming to the Eastern Conference as part of the Washington Capitals . Shattenkirk trade has other details but main parts I believe: 1st RD pick in 2017, 2nd RD pick in 2018 and Zach Ranford going to St. Louis One of the better offensive players in the entire NHL on defense and no slouch in his own right ended up in Washington for a number of picks and a player who ended up with 14 points in the AHL.
