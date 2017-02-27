Boston misses out on Kevin Shattenkir...

Boston misses out on Kevin Shattenkirk as he goes to Washington

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The news broke tonight that Kevin Shattenkirk would be coming to the Eastern Conference as part of the Washington Capitals . Shattenkirk trade has other details but main parts I believe: 1st RD pick in 2017, 2nd RD pick in 2018 and Zach Ranford going to St. Louis One of the better offensive players in the entire NHL on defense and no slouch in his own right ended up in Washington for a number of picks and a player who ended up with 14 points in the AHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 28 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC