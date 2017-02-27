Boston Bruins trade rumors: Jaroslav Halak linked to Boston in report

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, left, shoots as New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey, center, and goalie Jaroslav Halak of Slovakia defend the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. Kevin Weekes of the NHL Network reported Tuesday that the Boston Bruins are one of a few teams interested in goalie Jaroslav Halak.

