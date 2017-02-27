Boston Bruins trade rumors: B's should stand pat at NHL trade deadline

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron gets the puck into the net to score a goal against Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn and goalie Kari Lehtonen during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Monday that he's not likely to make a major move before Wednesday's NHL trade deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.