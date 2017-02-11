Boston Bruins: The Good, The Bad And ...

Boston Bruins: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Claude Julien

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Causeway Crowd

Former Boston Bruins Head Coach Claude Julien will be missed by the players, the front office and most importantly the fans. When everyone woke up on the morning of Feb. 7, 2016, getting ready to see the New England Patriots on the duck boats once again for winning the Super Bowl for the fifth time, they knew they were in for a wild day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Causeway Crowd.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 28 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jan 18 Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC