Boston Bruins: Momentum building under Bruce Cassidy
Anton Khudobin has already improved his win tally from 1 to 3 since the start of the Bruce Cassidy era. Photo by: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There may have been a sense of quiet optimism around the Boston Bruins when now-Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was axed on Feb. 7. Julien's distinguished career in New England had become stagnant-as had the team around him-and the time felt right for some sort of change, however painful it may be at first.
