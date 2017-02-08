Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and O.R.G. Packaging chairman Zhou Yunjie visit BCNC
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and O.R.G Packaging Chairman Zhou Yunjie a' ao'ae visited children and families at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center , as a part of the team's ongoing participation in "Hockey is for Everyone" month, which uses the game of hockey to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities. Pastrnak and Mr. Zhou engaged in Chinese New Year themed arts & crafts with kids during the visit.
