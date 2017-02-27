Arizona Coyotes roll into Boston amid...

Arizona Coyotes roll into Boston amid Trade Deadline mayhem

The Arizona Coyotes are off to the East Coast for the rest of this week. When they hit the ice tonight for their game against the Boston Bruins , By far the biggest shoe dropped on Sunday for the Coyotes as they packaged Martin Hanzal and Ryan White in a pre-Trade Deadline move that sent three picks and a prospect back Arizona's way, followed up the next day by a move to acquire Wild forward Teemu Pulkkinen in exchange for future considerations that might as well have been a part of the original trade.

