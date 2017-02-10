Alex Galchenyuk two-hands Kevan Miller in the face
As Kevan Miller and Alex Galchenyuk tussled in the corner, Galchenyuk turned and chopped Miller right in the face with his stick. Galchenyuk would likely claim it was an accident, but he looked to be in pretty good control of his stick the entire time.
