Adding another high priced forward should be low on Bruins priorities
The Bruins have reportedly been in on acquiring either Gabriel Landeskog or Matt Duchene from the Colorado Avalanche, with Don Sweeney spending a whole intermission talking to Avs GM Joe Sakic. Eschewing looking at the on ice play of Duchene and Landeskog, let's just focus on their impact on the salary cap both in the now and in the future.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
