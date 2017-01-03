WJC Day 8: Suomi Survival

WJC Day 8: Suomi Survival

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Now that this is stuck in your head all day, let's get to the reason why I call out the Scandinavian country. Ahh yes, the team we all were shocked was getting torched in the World Juniors found it in them to stay alive for next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Nov '16 Jersey Sure 1
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nolkyl 1
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC