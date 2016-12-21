WJC Day 6: Group Play Wrap Up

First off, a happy new year to each and every one of you! To cap off 2016, the World Junior Championship finished up its group play, and boy, was it a doozy. A certainly surprise win, the group standings all wrapping up, there's a lot to talk about, so let's get to it! After all of the torture Finnish hockey fans were being put through, including firing their entire coaching staff , they somehow pulled off a victory, a shutout, no less, against the Swiss, who pulled off their own surprise win the night before.

