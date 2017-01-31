Washington Capitals Host Boston Bruin...

Washington Capitals Host Boston Bruins This Week on Wednesday Night Rivalry

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

NBC and NBCSN will combine to present six NHL and COLLEGE HOCKEY matchups this week, including a pair of games featuring the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, beginning tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN when Alex Ovechkin and the Caps host Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday Night Rivalry . Bruins-Capitals kicks off a doubleheader tomorrow night, followed by a matchup between Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche and Jeff Carter and the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN's Wednesday Nightcap.

Chicago, IL

