The Bruins have no idea what they're doing
Last night's embarrassing 6-5 shootout loss in Detroit was more of the same for the Bruins, who in recent months have been masters of finding creative ways to lose games. Whether you'd agree with such a move or not, it's not hard to see where the calls are coming from: things aren't trending in the right direction, and someone needs to be the scapegoat.
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Wed
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Derrick
|2
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
|Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|2
|David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|gecore
|1
