The Bruins have no idea what they're ...

The Bruins have no idea what they're doing

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Last night's embarrassing 6-5 shootout loss in Detroit was more of the same for the Bruins, who in recent months have been masters of finding creative ways to lose games. Whether you'd agree with such a move or not, it's not hard to see where the calls are coming from: things aren't trending in the right direction, and someone needs to be the scapegoat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Wed Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Wed Derrick 2
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
News Is Scott Darling The New Corey Crawford Backup? (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 2
David Krejci signs six year, $43.5M extension w... (Sep '14) Sep '14 gecore 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,086,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC