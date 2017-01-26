Simmonds, Gretzky engineer Metropolitans' All-Star Game win

Atlantic Division's Tuukka Rask, center, of the Boston Bruins, reacts after allowing a goal to Metropolitan Division's Alex Ovechkin, right, of the Washington Capitals, during the NHL hockey All-Star game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pacific Division's Joe Pavelski , of the San Jose Sharks, shoots to score against Central Division goalie Devan Dubnyk, of the Minnesota Wild, as teammate Jeff Carter , of the Los Angeles Kings, watches during the NHL hockey All-Star game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.